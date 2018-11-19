Two persons of interests under police questioning

Investigators of the Cebu City Police Office have invited two “Persons of Interest” in the Killing of 25-year-old nurse Cristina Jayson.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma said the two men can help shed light on the crime.

She said they also secured three CCTV footages in the area where Jayson was killed.

Garma said personal grudge may have been the reason why the victim was killed.