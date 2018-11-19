Hundreds now stranded in Cebu, Bohol ports

More than 2,000 passengers were left stranded in the ports of Cebu and Bohol as of 2 p.m. today (November 19) and after the Philippine Coastguard in Central Visayas ordered the cancellation of trips in anticipation of huge waves that may result from Tropical Depression Samuel.

PCG data showed that 960 passengers were left stranded at the ports of Cebu while 1, 306 were left stranded at the Tagbilaran port in Bohol province.

It added that least 28 rolling cargoes, 23 sea vessels and 25 motorbanca were no longer allowed to leave their ports of origin since noontime today.

Around 12 vessels have also opted to take shelter in safe areas together with 92 other motorbancas.

Cancelled trips included a Cokaliong trip for Surigao, Trans Asia trip for Iloilo, and several fastcraft trips bound for Tagbilaran City in Bohol province.

The Danao City Coastguard station has also ordered the suspension of sea travels bound for Camotes Island.

Pagasa said that Samuel is expected to make a landfall in Central Cebu area on Wednesday morning.

The weather bureau also warned of heavy rainfall with a volume of at least 90mm per hour in the next 36 hours.