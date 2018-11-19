Duterte, Xi to meet in Manila for the first time

Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Manila on Tuesday morning for a two-day state visit to the Philippines, his first visit here under President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

Xi will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Park in Luneta in the afternoon before proceeding to Malacañang for the welcome ceremony.

Duterte together with his Cabinet officials will welcome Xi at the Kalayaan grounds before proceeding to sign the guest book at the reception hall inside the Malacañan Palace.

Duterte and Xi will have a bilateral meeting at the Aguinaldo State Dining Room.

After the meeting, the two leaders will witness the signing or exchange of agreements between the two countries.

“The two leaders will exchange views on areas of mutual concern and chart the course for the future of Philippines-China bilateral relations,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Both leaders will issue joint press statements after the signing ceremony but no press conference will be conducted.

A restricted meeting and exchange of gifts will then follow before Duterte and Xi will attend the State Banquet at the Rizal Hall.

On his second day here, Xi will meet with House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Senate President Vicente Sotto III at the Shangri-La hotel in Taguig City.

Xi will also have a photo opportunity with Leaders of the Filipino-Chinese Community at Shangri-La.

The Chinese leader will depart Manila on Tuesday afternoon.

Xi’s state visit to the Philippines is his first time under the Duterte administration but his second time in Manila since he attended the Asia-Pacific economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November 2015.