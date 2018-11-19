Cebu City’s main man didn’t want to disappoint fans

WITH THE Cebu City Sharks down and time slowly running out, veteran sniper Patrick Cabahug said he didn’t want Cebuano fans to go home disappointed.

So with the pressure square on his shoulders after he was sent back in with just seconds left in the game, the University of the Visayas product was focused on the job at hand.

“It’s a lot of pressure. Winning is the goal! So during the fourth quarter when our coach decided to put me back in the game, with a few seconds left, only one thing in my mind: make this shot count!” said Cabahug a day after the thrilling double-overtime clash against Laguna that saw Cebu City come out on top, 77-75.

“Fortunately I was able to make the shot. I’m so thankful. I didn’t want to disappoint all the fans who came out there to show their support especially my family who was also present during the game,” Cabahug relayed.

That shot tied the game at 59-all and sent the game into overtime. But the job was not yet over for the 6-foot-1 off-guard as he was once again called upon in the first overtime’s dying moments and hit a jumper to tie the score at 65-all and extend the fiercely-fought game to the second overtime.

He eventually capped off his night by making the biggest shot of the game: a three-pointer with 4.8 seconds that pushed the Sharks in front for good, 77-75.

“Winning in my hometown is a big deal for me. When I saw the crowd after making the last shot it was all worth it,”