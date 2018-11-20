Brewed PH opens in SM City Cebu Foodcourt
By PR |November 20,2018 - 02:54 PM
REDEFINED COFFEE EXPERIENCE. Brewed PH is now open in SM City Cebu. Feel free to choose from the wide variety of blends that would surely excite your coffee palate! Taste the difference of our Special Blends today!
Visit Brewed PH at the Foodcourt of SM City Cebu and experience a redefined way you love your coffee.
