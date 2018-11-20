SHIFTING SPORTS

From shooting soccer balls, Roygbiv Gutierrez Barro now aiming at targets

After ending his 11-year stint in football just recently, Roygbiv Gutierrez Barro is now concentrating on a new sport — practical shooting.

And just like his performance in football, Barro is doing pretty well in this adrenaline-pumping sport.

In fact, Barro placed fourth overall in the Provincial Director’s Cup Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena Practical Shooting Tournament held last Saturday at the NS Firing Range in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

He also emerged as the top shooter in the junior category of the Maktan Lodge No. 30 Shootfest 2018 held at the Kamagong Gun Club in Lapu-Lapu City last Sunday.

The 18-year-old Barro admitted he has a passion for shooting.

“I really love guns. in fact, I got a lot of trouble with my parents because I always play with their guns. So they decided to introduce me with a gun safety officer two years ago,” said Barro, who is from Cabancalan, Mandaue City.

“I showed a lot of interest even though I was just trained for gun safety course but eventually, my instructor Lito Ladroma, a Range Officer and gun safety instructor introduced me in the competitive side of guns, which is practical shooting.”

Barro said he did think about sticking with football, especially after getting offers from colleges in Manila.

But he feels more excitement with practical shooting.

“The adrenaline rush is very high in shooting. We can’t see guns firing on a daily basis except in a firing range, so it is not a common sport for everyone. It’s very different and I am really into guns that’s why I stick to this sport,” said Barro, who started playing football for Don Bosco Technical College before transferring to Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

And just like the energy and passion he showed while playing football, Barro is also aiming for something big in practical shooting.

“I am a very ambitious person. I want to become a world champion in practical shooting so I told myself to train hard. I want to represent my country in another sport and hopefully, I can accomplish it one day,” said Barro.

Barro has had a colorful career in football.

He captained the DBTC team and then helped the Magis Eagles win the Cesafi juniors title this year.

He was also part of the Region 7 team that competed in the Palarong Pambansa last year.

He also played in the I PAGASA team that won the 2014 Singapore Cup and was a runner-up in the Borneo Cup in 2015, and the UFL League 2016.

Barro, who plans to enlist in the Philippine Military Academy, admitted transitioning from football to practical shooting was not easy but he managed to make it because of determination.

He underwent three months of intensive training in the gun-safety course, which included psychological training, the most important aspect in gun handling.

“The training was entirely different and hard, but I appreciate it because a lot of teenagers like me are very aggressive so having to learn that kind of training course taught me discipline and keeping myself calm in all situations because this sport takes a lot of responsibility,” Barro said.