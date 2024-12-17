Cebu City drug busts: Over P1.7M ‘shabu’ seized in one day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In only one day, authorities seized suspected shabu worth P1,747,600 in two separate drug busts in Cebu City.

The Cebu City drug busts startedd on Monday afternoon, December 16, when an anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City.

Two months after being released from a jail, the subject allegedly returned to his criminal ways and was arrested once again through a buy-bust operation.

At around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, law enforcers apprehended 41-year-old alias “Rasan,” a resident of the barangay.

Rasan is jobless and was previously convicted for a violation involving illegal drugs back in 2014.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the suspect was released only two months ago.

Instead of turning over a new life, Rasan allegedly returned to the illegal drug trade. He typically disposes of 50 grams of illegal drugs every week.

With the help of tips from concerned citizens, authorities planned the operation and nabbed Rasan for the second time.

Seized from his possession were 19 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 52 grams, cash amounting to P527, and various paraphernalia used in repacking shabu.

The confiscated pieces of drug evidence had an estimated average market value of P353,600, according to PDEA-7.

Rasan remains in the custody of authorities while they are preparing to file charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia against him.

Meanwhile, a separate operation by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RPDEU-7) on Monday evening led to the seizure of over P1.3 million worth of suspected shabu.

Philip Anthony Guylan Coral alias “Anton,” 27, was apprehended in Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City at around 8:55 p.m.

Police, in a report, revealed that the suspect is jobless and a native of Brgy. Cayang in Bogo, northern Cebu.

Operatives confiscated 205 grams of suspected shabu with Standard Drug Price (SDP) value of P1,394,000.00 during the drug bust.

Authorities are preparing to file illegal drug charges against Coral, as of this writing.

The Cebu City drug busts is proof that illegal drugs are still being sold and distributed in the city despite the spirited efforts of authorities to curb its presence here, an anti-illegal drugs official said.

