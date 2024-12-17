cdn mobile

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks Negros, tremors felt in Cebu

By: Jessa Ngojo, Morexette Marie Erram - CDN Dgital Social-Media Specialist, CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | December 17,2024 - 04:15 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Negros island on Tuesday afternoon, December 17, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded two kilometers northeast of Hinoba-An town in Negros Occidental, with a depth of 18 kilometers.

Phivolcs also recorded intensities felt in neighboring areas like Intensity III in San Jose de Buenavista in the province of Antique.

Netizens based in Cebu also reported online having felt the ground shake.

According to Phivolcs, they do not expect damage and aftershocks.

