Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks Negros, tremors felt in Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Negros island on Tuesday afternoon, December 17, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
The epicenter of the quake was recorded two kilometers northeast of Hinoba-An town in Negros Occidental, with a depth of 18 kilometers.
Phivolcs also recorded intensities felt in neighboring areas like Intensity III in San Jose de Buenavista in the province of Antique.
Netizens based in Cebu also reported online having felt the ground shake.
According to Phivolcs, they do not expect damage and aftershocks.
READ MORE
Vanuatu rocked by magnitude 7.3 earthquake, tsunami warning up
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Ilocos Norte
Tsunami warning as USGS reports magnitude 7.3 quake off Vanuatu
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.