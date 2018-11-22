P25 minimum wage hike in NCR starts on Nov. 22

The P25 wage increase for workers in the National Capital Region (NCR) takes effect today, Nov. 22.

According to Wage Order No. NCR-22 published last Nov. 7, the new minimum wage rates in Metro Manila shall be P500 and P537 across different sectors.

The minimum wage of workers in the non-agriculture sector has been raised to P537.

The new daily wage incorporates the previous minimum rate of P502, the P10 cost of living allowance (Cola) and the P25 increase granted last Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage for those in agriculture, retail establishments, and establishments employing less than 10 workers shall already be P500.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced last Nov. 5 that the NCR Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board had approved the adjustment which takes effect 15 days after publication.