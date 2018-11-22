Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot to hit P100M by Saturday — PCSO

The Grand Lotto 6/55 pot is projected to reach P100 million by Saturday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said Thursday.

PCSO Assistant General Manager for Gaming Sector Arnel Casas told INQUIRER.net that the prize could reach up to P100 million since no one got the winning number combination 30–41-53-04-02-54 from Wednesday night’s draw.

The Grand Lotto jackpot on Wednesday night was at P96,340,888.

Five bettors were able to guess five winning numbers and won P180,830 apiece.

Meanwhile, 392 bettors guessed four winning numbers and won P1,840 each.

The next draw for the Grand Lotto 6/55 will be on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the jackpot of the Mega Lotto 6/45 is expected to reach P64 million on the Friday night draw.