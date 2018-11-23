PRO-7 to implement stricter security measures in 2019 fiesta celebration

Only one entry point will be opened at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño during the 2019 fiesta señor celebration.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas said that police desks will also be set up a few meters away from the basilica’s main entrance for the inspection of bags.

“Didto na ang mag check sa bag para ig abot sa entrance sa simbahan wala nay check aron dili mag hoot,” said Sinas.

The new set up was agreed in a meeting attended by officials of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), the basilica and the Cebu City government on Friday morning.