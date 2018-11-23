E-buses to ply Cebu City streets

Around 40 electric buses will soon be plying Cebu City streets.

The deployment of e-buses is in compliance with the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program implemented by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), said Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., vice chairperson of the Council’s environment, energy, transportation, communication and other utilities committee.

Gabuya said that the e-buses will complement the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) being proposed by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Lawyer Vigor Mendoza II, chairperson of the Kilusan sa Pagbabago ng Industriya ng Transportasyon (KAPIT) that will supply the e-buses, said that their operation will not also affect the operation of Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJ) in the city.

“This is not to compete with other jeepneys. Gusto lang namin mapasok to para matignan kung pwede may alternatibong mode of transportation (We will not be competing with jeepneys. We are introducing this to see if this could serve as an alternative mode of transportation),” he said.

Gabuya said that the e-buses can already start to operate as soon as the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is able to identify its designated route.

Mendoza said they will also fix the bus fares as soon as CCTO is able to finalize its route.

But they will already start to introduce the e-buses to the commuting public during its soft launching next week.

The airconditioned buses have a seating capacity of 24 persons but it can carry as much as 34 passengers.

It is also equipped with dashcams.

Mendoza said they plan to deploy a total of 100 e-buses in Cebu City before the year ends.