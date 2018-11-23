Cebu Capitol readies cash incentive for regular, casual workers

EMPLOYEES of the Cebu provincial government will have something to look forward to during the Christmas season: Cash incentives for regular and casual employees and a bag of rice for job order workers.

Capitol Budget Officer Danilo Rodas said that they have already started to compute “savings” incurred from the 2018 allocation to determine how much incentive they can give out to employees.

Rodas said the consolidated savings of the different Capitol departments will serve as funding source of the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive that will be given to each of the 1,001 regular employees and 602 casual workers.

“We are still in the process of computing the amount kay magdepende man na sa savings (because the incentive will be taken from our savings). Savings na sya sa whole capitol which will be divided equally among the employees,” Rodas said.

Rodas, however, explained that no matter how big the savings that the Capitol departments were able to make this year, the CNA incentive shall not exceed P25,000, in compliance with the guidelines of the Department of Budget and Management.

The JOs, although not eligible to receive the CNA incentive, will also be getting one sack of 50-kilogram premium rice for a Christmas gift.

The provincial government allocated P7 million for the purchase of the 2,500 sacks of rice for its job order employees.