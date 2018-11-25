Tony Labrusca topbills new film

KAPAMILYA hunk Tony Labrusca has something new to offer to his fans.

The 23-year-old actor is set to star in a movie titled “Ang Henerasyong Sumuko Sa Love,” together with Jerome Ponce, Jane Oineza, Myrtle Sarrosa, Albie Casino, Albie Casiño, Kelvin Miranda, and Anjo Damiles.

This was confirmed by the film’s director, Jason Paul Laxamana, through his Instagram posts.

Laxamana revealed that Labrusca will play the character of Kurt Adam Agapito.

“Kurt will get rich or die trying,” he said.

”Ang Henerasyong Sumuko Sa Love” is Labrusca’s third movie after this year’s “ML” and “Glorious.”

The actor set the Internet on fire after he headlined the IWant original movie “Glorious” where he is shown in steamy scenes with award-winning actress Angel Aquino.

Aside from Labrusca, Laxamana also revealed the names of the film’s characters, Hadju Sarip (Casiño), Junamae (Sarrosa), Ma-an (Oineza), and Kerwin (Miranda).

The filmmaker also shared a photo of Labrusca with Miranda, Clara Del Rosario, and Cheska Iñigo Winebrenner who will be part of Agapito family.

“Ang Henerasyong Sumuko Sa Love” is produced by Regal Films.