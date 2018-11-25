‘Jack Em Popoy: The PulisCredibles’ official trailer released

WILL their superstar status break box-office records?

All eyes are on the action-comedy film, “Jack Em Popoy: The PulisCredibles” which stars box-office stars Coco Martin, Vic Sotto, and Maine Mendoza as the movie trailer was officially released online and during the noontime show, “Eat Bulaga” yesterday afternoon.

Netizens’ excitement over the trailer made the hashtag #JackEmPopoyBigLaunch one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

The teaser opens with a woman shouting for help after she was attacked by robbers.

“Magnanakaw!” she screams and a cop named Em (Mendoza) responds to the scene.

A man wearing a black jacket and riding a motorcycle suddenly appears to collar the thieves.

The incident proves to be the first encounter for Em and Jack (Martin’s character).

“Sumama ka sa akin sa presinto,” Em tells Jack.

“Pupunta talaga ako ng presinto dahil ako ang magdadala sa kanila,” Jack answers.

“Bakit? Sino ka ba?” a sarcastic Em shots back.

Jack then shows her his ID, proving that he is a higher ranking police officer.

Em narrates the encounter to Popoy (Sotto), who is also a policeman.

“Ang feeling!” she says, referring to Jack.

“Feeling ano?” Jack says, as he was just standing behind her.

“Feeling pogi!” she answers.

“Paano kung pogi talaga?” Jack asks.

When Em is about to answer then realizes that it was actually Jack behind her.

She then rushes towards her father, Popoy.

As the trailer progresses, Jack, Em, and Popoy are shown working together on a mission—to catch a syndicate involving the characters portrayed by Arjo Atayde, Ryza Cenon, and Ronaldo Valdez.

Jack and Popoy are shown dressed in women’s clothes while masquerading inside a bar.

The trailer also shows a light scene when Em tells Jack to join a contest named Mr. Popo.

“Yung contest sa Eat Bulaga?” Jack asks.

Popoy answers, “Wow, nanonood ka doon ha?”

Jack is then shown inside “Eat Bulaga” and joining the contest while wearing his police uniform.

“Wag daw manglait para hindi pumangit and I thank you,” Jack delivers his introduction, which is similar to the format of the Miss Q&A segment of the noontime show, “It’s Showtime.”

“An entry to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival, ”Jack Em Popoy: The PulisCredibles” is Martin’s first movie with Sotto and Mendoza and expected to be a major box-office draw, owing to its lead stars’ popularity.

It is directed by Michael Tuviera and produced by Martin’s CCM Film Productions, Sotto’s MZET Productions, and APT Entertainment Inc.

The other stars in the movie are Tirso Cruz, Sebastian Benedict “Baste” Arumpac, Cherry Pie Picache, Mark Lapid, Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, and Paolo Ballesteros.