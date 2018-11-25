7-Eleven Run to hold another leg in Cebu

FOLLOWING the success of its first staging, Cebu will once again be hosting one leg in the simultaneous holding of the 7-Eleven Run on February 3, 2019.

Its first staging, which started and ended at the Cebu Business Park, last February 4, turned out to be a massive success after attracting around 7,000 runners.

The 7-Eleven Run in Cebu will simultaneously be held in Metro Manila and Davao City.

The run will feature a full marathon as well as 21k, 10k, 16k, 10k, 5k and a 500-meter dash with more than P100,000 worth of cash prizes at stake for each host city.

Cebu bets Mary Joy Tabal and Rafael Pescos emerged as the overall champion in the first staging of the 7-Eleven Run here in Cebu.

Part of their prize was they represented the Philippines to the Jeju Island Marathon last May with Tabal taking the 21k title.

And, just like this year, the running event’s winning runners in the 21k and 42k are assured of an all-expense paid trip and a slot to an international race.

Organizers, however, have yet to determine what international event.

For the Cebu leg, veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running will handle the technicalities.

For more information about the upcoming running event, visit www.run711.com.