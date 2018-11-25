Three Lapu barangays cited for ‘zero open defecation’

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has recognized at least three barangays in Lapu-Lapu City for achieving “zero open defecation status.”

Lapu-Lapu City Health Officer-in-Charge Agnes Cecile Realiza said that households in barangays of Poblacion, Calawisan and the islet of Caohagan now have their own toilets.

Because of their access to clean toilets, Realiza said that residents from these areas have already abandon the practice of open defecation.

Realiza received the recognition from DOH-7 during the Regional Health Summit and Awarding Ceremony held November 15.