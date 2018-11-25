Mambaling underpass side roads now open for PUJ use

The side roads of the Mambaling underpass project were opened to traffic on Sunday morning, a day earlier than its Monday schedule.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Chief Francisco Ouano said that the side roads can now be used by jeepneys that are headed for and coming from Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City and Barangays Bulacao and Pardo in Cebu City.

These PUJs will no longer be required to use the Tres de Abril St. or E. Sabellano Street diversion roads.

However, Ouano said that private vehicle owners will still be asked to use the diversion roads while buses will be diverted to use the South Road Properties (SRP).

Ouano said that the traffic congestion that was experienced at the vicinity of the underpass project during the opening of the Mambaling underpass project side roads on Sunday morning was normal because motorists were still adjusting to the opening of said side roads.

A bottleneck was experienced especially at the junction of N. Bacalso Avenue and F. Llamas Street, he said.

Ouano is asking Cebu City south district residents to leave their homes early on Monday to avoid from getting late for their school or work.