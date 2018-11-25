N. Bacalso now open to traffic

BOTH northbound and southbound lanes of N. Bacalso Ave. in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City were opened to traffic yesterday (November 25).

Cebu City Transportation Office chief Francisco Ouano said as the subway construction is at its final phase, the two lanes can now accommodate vehicles.

“Apan di ta mokompyansa kay nag-adjust pa ang uban mao nga medyo traffic pa gyod na. Magsayo lang gihapon ta. (We should not be complaisant because there are drivers still adjusting. Let’s still leave our houses early on Monday),” said Ouano.

At around 11 a.m. on Sunday, an hour after the lanes were open, Ouano reported a bottleneck situation.

He encouraged private vehicles to still use the access roads at Tres de Abril, F. Llamas, and E. Sabellano streets.

“Of course they now have the choice kung asa sila moagi (where they want to pass),” said Ouano.

“Apan mag-expect ta nga traffic gihapon na tungod sa volume nga dako gihapon. (We can expect that that there will still be traffic jams because of the large volume of vehicles),” he added.

Ouano said that jeepneys with routes to Basak, Pardo, Bulacao and Tabunok may now pass through N. Bacalso and are no longer required to use the access roads.

“We want to prioritize the jeepneys because the public will need them. Trucks and buses will have to use the South Road Properties,” said Ouano.

Ouano also said that he is pulling out traffic enforcers from some areas in N. Bacalso to help manage traffic in the area with the new adjustments.

The subway is expected to open on March 2019 and Ouano asked for the public’s patience as the construction nears its end.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak admitted that even with the two lanes open, they cannot handle the volume of vehicles passing through N. Bacalso.

“Pasensya ra gyod ang among hangyo,” said Tumulak.