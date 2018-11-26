Zambales seabed sways to magnitude 3.7 quake Monday

By Inquirer.net | November 26,2018 - 10:16 AM

A red dot points to the epicenter of the magnitude 3.7 quake that shook the seabed off Zambales on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. PHIVOLCS MAP

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit off the province of Zambales early Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs traced the quake’s epicenter at 30 kilometers west of San Antonio, Zambales, at a depth of 18 kilometers.

The quake of tectonic origin struck at 4:35 a.m.

No aftershocks and damage were expected from the tremor, Phivolcs said.