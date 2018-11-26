Honda Riders Convention a success

LAST Saturday, around 1,200 riders representing different Honda motorcycle clubs converged at The Tent in Mandani Bay in Mandaue City to take part of the biggest gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts of the Visayas this year, the Honda Riders Convention 2018.

A total of 32 Honda motorcycle clubs from all around the Visayas celebrate camaraderie by joining various activities prepared for them by Honda Philippines Inc. for free.

The participants had a fun-filled day during the convention as Honda Philippines Inc. displayed its newest offerings for the Filipino motorcyclists, which was the All-New PCX150 scooter, a 150cc automatic scooter that is equipped with the latest Automatic Brake System (ABS) and runs in a 4-stroke liquid-cooled engine perfect for leisure and long rides.

Spectators were also able to see and test Honda’s other motorcycles such as its banner automatic scooter, the Click 150i, the RS 150i underbone, the all-new BeAt 110cc, the Click 125i scooter, and the RS 125i underbone.

Also, riders tested their skills in the “Riding Skills Challenge” and at the same time channeled their secret talents during the Honda Rider’s Got Talent.

Another highlight of the event was the performance of the band Cueshé. There was also a motorcycle show featuring modified bikes from different clubs.

Among the biggest delegation was the RS 150 Team Cebu, Cebu Beat Riders, XRM Bikers Club, and the Alpha Gilas Riders, RSTN.

Other clubs from Dumaguete, Bacolod, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Iloilo also joined the one day convention.