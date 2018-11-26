New traffic scheme for N. Bacalso

NORTH and southbound lanes of N. Bacalso Avenue will accommodate only southbound vehicles or vehicles going to Cebu City, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and will prioritize only jeepneys.

“We observed that the opening of the side roads has created traffic congestion this morning because commuters were confused of the changes in the traffic routes. So Councilor Dave and I decided to implement a new traffic scheme right away,” said Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Francisco Ouano.

“Naghunahuna ta sa mga estudyante ug workers nga ma-late tungod kay baga man ang volume padung diri sa city anang mga orasa, dili gyud matabang, (We are thinking about the students and workers who will be late because of the big volume of cars going to the city during this time)” he added.

With the new traffic scheme, northbound jeepneys will have to use the diversion roads in Tres de Abril Street or E. Sabellano Street during this peak period.

From 9 a.m. onwards, PUJs going to Basak, Pardo, Bulacao and Tabunok can already use the southbound side road, Ouano said.

Ouano also encouraged private vehicle owners to continue using the diversion roads while buses will still be required to use the access roads at the South Road Properties (SRP).

At least 16 traffic enforcers were deployed to man traffic in the area.

He said they still have to observe the traffic flow to determine if there is a need to implement additional changes to the traffic scheme.

The side roads of the Mambaling underpass project were opened to traffic on Sunday morning.

The entire underpass project is now on its last phase and is expected to be completed and operational in March 2019.