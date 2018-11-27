Lead stars of the movie “One Great Love” at Gaisano Capital

The lead stars of the movie “One Great Love” namely Kim Chiu, Dennis Trillo, JC de Vera and Miles Ocampo will visit Gaisano Capital South (4PM) and at Gaisano Island Mall Mactan (6PM) on December 1, Saturday and will be performing live to all its valued shoppers. The movie “One Great Love” is an entry for this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival. Customers can also enjoy shopping up to 70% off on most items from mens, denims, sporting goods, ladies, cosmetics, kids, infants, toys, bags & luggage, clocks & watches, appliances, furniture, home furnishing, houseware, hardware and more as the SUPER CRAZY SALE is back which started November 16 until December 31.