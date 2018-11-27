Ayala Festival of Lights

Ayala Center Cebu is looking grandiose and brighter with the recent launching this year’s Festival of Lights themes “Reimagine the Magic: A Festival of Lights.”

Now on its fourth year, Ayala Center Cebu aims to bring out the inner child of everyone as a part of their campaigns during the Christmas Season.

“This year’s display is accompanied with much-loved songs from our favorite Disney movies as arranged by composer and former musical director of Hong Kong Disneyland, Rony Fortich,” said Bong Dy, General Manager of Ayala Center Cebu in her speech.

The launch rained with Disney-inspired performances of the Children’s Paradise Montessori Choir and dancers from the Ballet Center Cebu.

Jose Mari Chan, commonly dubbed as the father of the Philippine Christmas music also graced the event with his famous songs, “A Perfect Christmas,” and “Christmas in Our Hearts.”

The highlight of the event was the stunning lights dance which lasted for over six minutes.

Audiences gave an astounding round of applause as the lights dance ended.

“For me, light, there is hope. Despite the uncertainties in life right now, there’s still hope. We just look up to the light,” said Dy in a separate interview.

Ayala Center Cebu wishes a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone and invites to visit the “premeire lifestyle destination” to experience Christmas through their festival of lights.