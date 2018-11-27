Apo employees to protest retrenchment

Members of the Employees’ Union of App Cement Corp. will be staging a protest in front of the regional office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7) at the Ecotech Center in Lahug on Wednesday (November 28).

Engr. Jose Ramas, the union’s vice president, said the rally serves as their continuing call to allow their raw material supplier, Apo Land and Quarry Corp., to resume their operations.

The rally, Ramas said, would also be a last-ditch effort to prevent the temporary layoff of a number of employees effective December 13.

Art Barrit, spokesman of ALU-TUCP, said they are planning to seek a congressional inquiry on why it is taking too long for the hazard reduction plan of Apo Cement to be approved when it was favorably endorsed by MGB.

