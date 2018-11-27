Suspected NPA rebels attack patrol base in Negros Occidental; soldier hurt

A soldier was hurt when suspected communist rebels fired at a patrol base in Negros Occidental on Tuesday.

An undetermined number of armed men believed to be members of the New People’s Army attacked Sitio Bugtong Kahoy Patrol Base in Barangay Asia, Hinoba-an town past 8 a.m., a military report said.

The soldier from the 12th Infantry Battalion was hit on his right thigh and was brought to the Eleuterio Decena Memorial Hospital.

Negros Occidental is one of the areas covered by the recently issued Memorandum Order 32, which calls for more troop deployment “to suppress lawless violence.”