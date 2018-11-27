Fire hits residential area in Toledo City
By Benjie B. Talisic |November 27,2018 - 11:01 PM
A fire hits a residential area in Barangay Luray 2, Toledo City, Cebu on Tuesday evening, November 27.
Toledo City Fire Officer Noralyn Noro said that the fire alarm was received at 7:57 p.m and was raised to first fire alarm through SFO1 Juan Abella.
The fire is now under control.
