Frat member shot dead in Mandaue City

A fraternity member was shot dead by a still unidentified motorcycle tandem while along J.P. Rizal Street, Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City.

Kent William Isok, 25, died from multiple gunshot wounds on his head and body.

Police said that Isok, 25, is an active member of the Alpha Kappa Rho fraternity.

Witnesses in the area said that Isok was walking along J.P. Rizal Street at around 4 p.m. when the still unidentified suspects fired shots at him.

SPO2 Allain Carado of the Basak Police Station said they recovered five empty shells of .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Isok’s death came around fige hours since a man was also shot dead while inside a cockpit in Barangay Ibabao, Mandaue City.