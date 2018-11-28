DPWH-7 to close northbound lane of Mananga Bridge 2 for repair

The Department of Public Works and Highway in Central Visayas (DWPH-7) will implement closure of the northbound land of the Mananga Bridge 2 in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday to implement rehabilitation works.

The decision was reached during a coordination meeting held this afternoon at the DPWH-7 office located at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

In advisory which he posted on his Facebook page, Jonathan Tumulak, the Cebu provincial government’s traffic management focal person, said that two-way traffic will be implemented at the bridge’s southbound lane during the duration of the rehabilitation project.

However, Tumulak said that only light vehicles will be allowed to pass the area.

Trucks will be rerouted to other parts of Talisay City, he added.