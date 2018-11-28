Abs-cbn unveils 2019 projects

ABS-CBN is all set for 2019.

The network announced its upcoming shows and movies during the Christmas Trade event at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum 2 last Nov. 27.

In an Instagram post, ABS-CBN PR bared upcoming television series including “Mea Culpa,” “Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit,” and “The General’s Daughter.”

During the Christmas Trade event, the trailer of “Mea Culpa” was shown with Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria headlining the upcoming series.

This is Sta. Maria’s return to television series after “Sana Dalawa ng Puso” with Richard Yap and Robin Padilla, which launched in January 2018.

Aside from the TV series, Sta. Maria will also star in the upcoming movie, “Clarita.”

For the “Ngumiti Ang Langit” project, it was earlier announced that RK Bagatsing, Kaye Abad, and Christine Reyes will topbill the show.

“Ngumiti Ang Langit” is Abad’s comeback project after gaving birth in 2017.

This is also the first time Bagatsing will work with Reyes and Abad.

Meanwhile, “The General’s Daughter” will have a powerhouse cast including Angel Locsin, Paulo Avelino, JC De Vera, Tirso Cruz III, Albert Martinez, Eula Valdez, Janice de Belen, and Maricel Soriano.

ABS-CBN PR also revealed in a separate post that Asia’s songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid will sing the official soundtrack.

Moreover, Kapamilya viewers can look forward to big screen projects to be produced by Star Cinema and Black Sheep.

First on their line up is director Mikhael Red’s “Eerie” starring Charo Santos-Concio and Bea Alonzo.

For the first time, Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado will headline a Star Cinema movie titled “Heart of Mine” with Richard Gutierrez and JM De Guzman.

This is Mercado’s second Star Cinema film after “Just The 3 Of Us” with John Lloyd Cruz in 2016.

Fans of Elise Joson and McCoy De Leon will be happy to know that their favorite pair will have their big screen project,

titled “Sakaling Maging Tayo.”

Collectively called as McLise by fans, their love team rose to fame after their stint in Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) in 2017.

Award-winning actor JC Santos will be featured in a movie with Arci Muñoz, titled “Open.”

This is the first big screen project of Muñoz with Santos.

The last movie project announced by ABS-CBN is Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s movie directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

So far, the management and movie director have not officially announced the title of the movie.

Six days ago, Jadaone gave hints that LizQuen already did a look test for an upcoming project.