Former security guard, fish vendor jailed for drugs possession

Nazareno Cab, 36, used to work as a security guard.

He ventured into the illegal drugs business after he lost his employment last year.

Cab who is also known by his alias “Titi Sinoy” was arrested Thursday dawn after he transacted with a police poseur buyer in a dark alley in Barangay Suba, Cebu City where he lives.

Chief Insp. Henrix Bancoleta of the San Nicolas Police Station said they operated on Cab after receiving information from a drug suspect, whom they arrested Sunday night, that he would source his drugs from him.

Police confiscated a medium pack and four sachets of suspected shabu from his possession.

Bancoleta said they also arrested Cab’s female companion who was later identified as Diosel Hoybia, 24.

Hoybia, a fish vendor, would source drugs from Cab and dispose of her supply in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

Bancoleta said that Hoybia, who is a resident of Sitio Ratan in the same barangay, would use her fish business as front for her illegal drugs trade.

While she denied any involvement in Cab’s illegal drugs business, police recovered two medium packs of shabu and a cellphone that were tucked on her underwear.

However, a third suspect managed to flee during the police operation.

The still unidentified suspect, who was with Cab and Hoybia during the police operation, tried to grab the firearm tucked on the waistline of a policeman but he eventually run away when he saw that more policemen were coming to the dark alley where they were.

Bancoleta said that policemen tried to chase the suspect but he escaped.

San Nicolas police estimated the drugs recovered from the two suspects to be worth at least P118,000.

Cab and Hoybia are now detained at the San Nicolas Police Station while police prepare a complaint for the illegal possession of drugs against them.