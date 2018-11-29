Cebu City Hall to release seniors cash aid on Saturday

The more than 69, 000 senior citizens in Cebu City will get to collect their P2,000 cash assistance from City Hall on Saturday.

The money will cover their allocation for the months of November and December at P1,000 per month, said Lourdes Limpangog, director of the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA).

“The distribution (of the cash assistance) will be done simultaneously in all 80 barangays. We advise the beneficiaries to coordinate with their barangay officials,” said Limpangog.

In a Facebook post at noontime today, Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that seniors should spend their cash aid on their needs.

“Para ni ni lolo ug lola ha? Dili ni pang baon ninyo para maka laag mo ni crush,” said Osmeña’s post.