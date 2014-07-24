DENR-7 reminds Panglao officials to comply with environmetal laws

After an international airport was inaugurated in Panglao, Bohol, more tourists are expected to visit the island.

In order to preserve and conserve the beauty of Panglao, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7) wants to identify the carrying capacity of the island.

DENR-7 Regional Director Gilbert Gonzales said they also have an ongoing dialogue with the LGU to make sure that establishments in the island will comply with all environmental laws.