DENR-7 wants to partner with stakeholders and barangays to save rivers
The top officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) is determined to restore the quality of poor rivers.
In response to the order of the Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, DENR-7 Director Gilbert Gonzales said they are now integrating their existing programs.
Gonzales said they are planning to have a joint undertaking with stakeholders and barangays in efforts to save the rivers.
He added that they are also identifying rivers that are in critical condition.
