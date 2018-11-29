City welcomes military presence on streets

TRAFFIC in Cebu City is expected to improve dramatically now that personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have been tapped to help manage it.

And this early, the Cebu City government is keenly anticipating the regular implementation of this scheme.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is hopeful that the presence of military men on the streets would result in more disciplined motorists.

CCTO Operations Officer Francisco Ouano said they welcomed the move to have AFP personnel augment the city’s traffic management body.

“Gikalipay nato nga napun-an na sad ang atong mga enforcers with mga kapulisan ug kaning mga military nga mitabang sa atoang mga kampanya regarding sa traffic,” said Ouano.

(We’re happy that, on top of our traffic enforcers, the police and military are also helping manage our traffic.)

“And yes, their presence could somehow help us on having more disciplined motorists,” he added.

On the other hand, Councilor Dave Tumulak also requested the AFP to help the city government and local police prevent street crimes.

“I’m amenable to the presence of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in our major thoroughfares, not only focusing on our traffic but also on crime prevention,” said Tumulak, the deputy mayor on police matters.

Through the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic in Metro Cebu (i-ACT), military men are not only expected to help reinforce traffic rules but also prevent crimes.

The i-ACT is in line with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to deploy more military personnel in Luzon and Visayas as a means to combat insurgency, illegal drugs, and even traffic.

At present, CCTO has at least 400 traffic enforcers tasked to man traffic in the city which includes heavily congested areas such as the junction of F. Llamas Street and N. Bacalso Avenue, M.J. Cuenco Avenue, Escario Street, and P. Del Rosario Street.

“But this number is not enough especially if you have motorists who are very undisciplined. Erring drivers actually contribute to traffic problems in the city such as congestion,” explained Ouano.

But Duterte’s move of intensifying the military’s presence on the streets was bombarded with criticisms especially from those who fear of a Martial Law comeback.

But Tumulak assured the public that members of the AFP are duty-bound to protect everyone.

“Well, the public are encouraged to take a picture or video if there is any violation committed to raise awareness, or to call the concerned agency if it meant avoiding possible cases of abuse of authority,” he added.