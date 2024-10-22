No classes in Cebu City on Oct. 23 due to #KristinePH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There will be no classes in all levels, both in public and private schools, in Cebu City on Wednesday (October 23) due to the effects of Tropical Storm Kristine, the city government announced.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Dondon Hontiveros on Tuesday, October 22, has issued an Executive Order (EO), declaring suspension of classes in all levels in the city, both for public and private schools, as safety precaution from the bad weather.

In the two-page EO, Hontiveros also suggested for schools to implement alternative modes of delivery to “ensure continuous and effective delivery of classroom instruction.”

The suspension of face-to-face classes here will be effective starting tomorrow until further notice, he added.

On Tuesday, a total of 40 areas in Cebu decided to suspend classes due to inclement weather brought by Kristine.

These are the towns of Aloguinsan, Argao, Asturias, Badian, Balamban, Bantayan, Barili, Boljoon, Catmon, Consolacion, Cordova, Daanbantayan, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Liloan, Madridejos, Medellin, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Oslob, Pilar, Pinamungajan, Poro, San Fernando, San Francisco, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Santander, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, and Tudela, and the cities of Mandaue, Bogo, Carcar, Danao, Naga, Talisay, and Toledo.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Kristine was spotted 390 kilometers East of Daet, Camarines.

The tropical storm, which is forecasted to intensify further into a typhoon in the coming days, will not directly pass through Cebu but it will bring rains, including heavy ones, the state weather bureau said.

Several areas in the country have also been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS), prompting the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) to suspend boat trips bound for these areas.

See below the updated list of Storm Signals in effect.

