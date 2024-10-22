cdn mobile

Kristine now a tropical storm

October 22,2024

Kristine

earth.nullschool

Tropical Storm  Kristine, ( international name TRAMI), has intensified into a tropical storm based on 5 a.m. bulletin from Pagasa on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. 

Kristine now packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 994 hPa, Pagasa said in its bulletin. 

READ MORE:

Tropical storm Kristine: LIVE UPDATES

The location of the center of the storm at 4 a.m. was estimated to be at 390 km East of Virac, Catanduanes. Kristine is moving westward at 15 km/h.

TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND SIGNALS (TCWS) IN EFFECT

Kristine: Signal No. 1

Luzon

The eastern and central portions of mainland Cagayan (Piat, Santo Nino, Camalaniugan, Tuao, Lal-Lo, Enrile, Gonzaga, Alcala, Amulung, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Solana, Rizal, Santa Ana, Tuguegarao City, Gattaran, Peñablanca, Iguig, Lasam, Aparri, Allacapan),  Isabela, Quirino, the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda), Aurora, the eastern portion of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala), the eastern portion of Laguna (Majayjay, Magdalena, Pila, Santa Cruz, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Cavinti, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac, Nagcarlan, Liliw), the northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, General Nakar, Pitogo, San Francisco, Calauag, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Lucena City, Lucban, City of Tayabas) including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Visayas

Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao – Bucas Grande Group

Kristine is forecast to move northwestward to west northwestward until Thursday, October 24, before turning westward for the rest of the forecast period. 

On the track forecast, this tropical cyclone may make landfall over Isabela  Wednesday evening, October 23, and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday evening, October 25. 

