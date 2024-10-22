cdn mobile

Signal No. 2 raised in 5 areas as Tropical Storm Kristine slightly intensifies

By: Dianne Sampang - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | October 22,2024 - 09:36 PM

Image from DOST / Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) slightly intensified as it moved over the Bicol region.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Tuesday afternoon that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 and 2 had been issued for various areas across the country.

Pagasa, in its Tuesday afternoon update, said Kristine was last spotted some 390 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte and moving west-northwest at 15 kilometer per hour (kph).

Its maximum wind speed increased from 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center to 75 kph, while gustiness likewise increased from 80 kph to 90 kph.

The following areas are under TCWS No. 2:

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Camarines Norte (Basud, Daet, Talisay, Vinzons, Paracale, Mercedes)

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Tinambac, Siruma, Lagonoy, Goa, San Jose, Saglay, Tigaon)

Eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi)

Eastern portion of Sorsogon (Barcelona, Gubat, Prieto Diaz)

 

TCWS No. 1 is up over the following areas:

Luzon

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Cagayan including Babuya Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang island

Oriental Mindoro

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

Romblon

Rest of Camarines Norte

Rest of Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay

Rest of Sorsgon

Visayas

Rest of Eastern Samar

Rest of Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao – Bucas Grande Group

Landfall forecast

Kristine is forecast to make a landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora on Wednesday evening, October 23, or early Thursday morning (October 24).

It is also expected to develop into a severe tropical storm before it makes a landfall.

It is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday, October 25.

Rough seas alert!

A gale warning is raised over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, southern seaboard of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

Pagasa warned that “[s]ea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels.”

Read Next

