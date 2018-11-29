Only few Cebu bets withdraw as deadline ends – Comelec

THE Comelec Cebu provincial office logged only one substitution and one withdrawal in the provincial level as the deadline for the substitution and withdrawal of candidacies lapsed on Thursday, Nov. 29.

The lone substitution case involved first district congressional bet Rodolfo Flormata, candidate of Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan-Democratic Party of the Philippines (PDDS-DPP), who was replaced with Dr. Ron Del Mar last November 9.

Del Mar earlier said that their party initially asked Flormata to run because he was still undecided during the filing of COCs (Certificates of Candidacy) if he would run against independent candidate Solomon Paypa, a pastor, and incumbent Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas.

Meanwhile, the lone withdrawal of candidacy involved fifth district congressional candidate, Alfie Pepito who was under the National Unity Party (NUP). Pepito withdrew his candidacy on Tuesday, November 27, but without a substitute.

In the cities and towns of Cebu, Comelec local offices registered 20 candidates in Bogo, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Toledo, Daanbantayan, Santander, Liloan, Sibonga and Alcoy who withdrew their COCs. Of the number, only 17 were substituted.