P1.7M shabu seized in Cebu City

A brother-and-sister tandem was arrested tonight with P1.7 million worth of suspected shabu in Gorordo Avenue, Barangay Camputhaw, Cebu City.

Patrick Casicas, 29, and sister Jen Jen Talon, 37, both residents of #10-F PSH Road in Gorordo Avenue, were nabbed in a buy bust operation by the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office led by Chief Inspector Chuck Barandog.

Seized from them were an estimated 150 grams of crystal meth valued at P1. 7 million

Barandog said they were alerted to the alleged drug activities of the siblings through the CCPO’s social media page.

He said they staged the buy bust after a two-week surveillance.