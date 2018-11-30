DILG set to sue mayors, village chiefs for defying waste management law

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will start to sue mayors and barangay captains who are not implementing proper waste management in their localities.

This while DILG Undersecretary Martin Diño said Friday he is just awaiting the report his month before the agency begins to file cases against erring local officials.

Republic Act No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 mandates mayors and village leaders to establish a materials recovery facility in every barangay or locality.

“Dapat kasuhan na natin ang mga barangay captain at mga mayor na hindi nagpapatupad ng R.A. 9003,” Diño said in an interview over RadyoINQUIRER.

“Kaya itong month na ‘to, hinihintay ko na lang yung report dahil mag-uumpisa na kami na magdemanda sa mga captain na hindi nagpatupad ng R.A. 9003,” he added.

According to Diño, local executives found disobeying the law will be held accountable for negligence and might face suspension or removal from office.

“Naghahanda na kami, we will make sure na mayroong mananagot na kapitan at saka mga mayors. Dapat siguro parusahan ‘yung mga barangay na hindi magpapatupad ng materials recovery facilities. ‘Yun ang isa sa mga mandato ng mga barangay,” he said.

“Kapag hindi nyo ginawa, nandito naman kami para patawan ng parusa kung sino ‘yung mga talagang ayaw gumawa nitong mga naka-atang sa kanilang trabaho,” he said.