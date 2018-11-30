Teachers get P10K, raffle prizes from City Hall on Teachers Day

Close to 6,000 Cebu City public school teachers received P10,000 cash from the city government today (November 30).

Councilor Joy Augustus Young, the deputy mayor for Education, said that teachers have until 3 p.m. today to collect their share of the incentive from City Hall.

Distribution started at 8:30 a.m. today at the covered court of the Cebu City Sports Complex.

“Those who cannot make it (today) can still claim their bonuses at the City Hall (next week). They just have to present their I.D.,” said Young.

Aside from the cash incentives, Young posted on his Facebook page that several raffle prizes also await teachers who will be joining the Teachers Day program that will be held at the sports center oval starting at 5 p.m. today.

Prizes include three motorcycles, a gas range, television set, washing machine, and microwave oven among others.