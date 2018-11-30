Tomas and Garma agree on I-ACT’s importance

DESPITE their differences, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, have agreed that the presence of military men on the streets will boost the peace and order situation in the city.

Osmeña and Garma made these statements in separate interviews during the city’s celebration of the 155th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio at Plaza Independencia yesterday.

Through the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-ACT), personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will help traffic enforcers in Cebu on reinforcing traffic rules.

The deployment of additional military men in Visayas and Luzon was in line with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to combat insurgency, the proliferation of illegal drugs, and the worsening traffic situation in the country.

Osmeña and Garma agreed that the move will greatly help deter crimes from happening in Cebu City’s streets.

For the city government’s part, Osmeña said he has appointed Councilor Dave Tumulak, the Deputy Mayor on Police Matters, to handle anything related to I-ACT.

“Tumulak is handling that. I’ll give him a free hand to decide on that matter,” Osmeña said.

Garma, on the other hand, said she is expecting a dramatic drop in Cebu City’s crime rate now that military men are to be expected soon in the streets.

“Their (military) presence on the streets will not only help traffic flow but also to deter crimes. I’m fine with that,” said Garma.

“The mere presence (of the military) will really help prevent criminal minds to commit any violation of the law.

So hopefully, our street crimes will also be reduced,” she added.

Garma said that she is hoping the military could help the police on instilling discipline among motorists.

“Of course, their mere presence will help not only to reduce street crimes but also to discipline drivers in the streets,” Garma added.