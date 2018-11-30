WATCH: Conviction of 3 cops in Kian killing shows admin not tolerating bad eggs in service – Bato

WATCH: Former PNP Chief General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s comment on the conviction of three police officer in Caloocan City on the killing of Kian delos Santos. The incident happened under his leadership | Nestle Semilla Posted by Cebu Daily News on Friday, November 30, 2018

The conviction of the three Caloocan policemen who were accused in the killing of Kian delos Santos only showed that the current administration is not tolerating the bad deeds of police, said former PNP chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa who visited Cebu on Saturday.

He said the development will not affect the organization which still has several good policemen.