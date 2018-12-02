LTO-7 to open district office in Cebu City mall
The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO – 7) is opening a Cebu City district office in a mall along General Maxilom Ave. Extension, Cebu City.
Marion Concordia Saguisag, operations manager of Robinsons Galleria Cebu, said they allocated a 400-square meter space for the planned LTO-7 district office.
Saguisag said that the mall management will shoulder the construction cost of around P8 million.
LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec said the new office will provide convenience and better service to the public.
