A total transportation solution business and leisure travelers

Business and leisure travelers across the region and from different continents can now enjoy a smooth and satisfying road trip to Cebu and its neighboring islands with Enterprise Holdings’ (EHI) high standard car rental services. Well-known for operating three U.S. transportation franchise brands such as the Alamo Rent A Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and National Car Rental in Guam, Saipan and Palau, DriveServices Asia Pacific Inc., EHI’s partner and independent franchisee in the Philippines, opened its doors to Cebu in July this year to cater to long road trips around Region 7 through their chauffeur and self-drive services.

“We are mandated to provide a comprehensive insurance for our customers, so travelers are well taken care of. They can also communicate through our office whenever they have concerns which sets us apart from other public transportation and car rentals,” said Pacita Tomada, President of Driveservices.

DriveServices Asia Pacific Group started in 1987 with just one location and seven cars and eventually grew to an impressive fleet of almost a thousand vehicles on the road and a rising revenue of $7,000,000 per annum serving large multinational tourists and military contracts such as the United States Airforce and Naval Station Guam.

This huge enterprise has also started to serve travelers in the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) with their partner car dealers including Nissan, Hyundai, Toyota, among others.

According to Audrey Tomada, General Manager for Cebu, “We started operations in the airport in July 19 during the opening of MCIA Terminal 2. We have a counter there for travelers.”

With competitive pricing, both local and foreign travelers can rent different car types such as vans, four-seaters and SUVs for a day or as needed.

Pacita explained, “We have different rates, per day ranges from 2000 php-2300 php, depending on the season.” The vehicles have GPS trackers as mandated by LTFRB, and they can be interchanged between their car rental brands based on the demand.

“Our rental agents at the airport are trained to communicate well with the customers and what kind of service they want. We have 25 chauffeurs with a few who are on-call,” said Sales Manager, Earl Gonzaga.

Alamo Enterprise Cebu offers 24 hour assistance and support at Mactan-Cebu International Airport Terminal 2. They have been globally-recognized as the World’s Best Car Rental Companies in Travel + Leisure magazine’s World’s Best Awards, 2016 and Car Rental Company of the Year from the American Society of Travel Agents, 2016.