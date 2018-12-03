Cebu City lanches Pasko sa Kabataan

The Cebu City Government launched the second Pasko sa Kabataan on Sunday (December 2), at the Family Park in Talamban, Cebu City, where 2,000 Children were given Christmas packages and toys.

The packages include 2 kilos of rice and canned goods.

Apple Tribunalo, the head of the City Agriculture department, said that the Pasko sa Kabataan is a series of events on the weekends of December to distribute Christmas packages to pre-determined children of each barangay.

On December 16, another set of children will receive the same packages.

Around 4000 children from both the upland and urban areas of the city are the beneficiaries of the Pasko sa Kabataan.