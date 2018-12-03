Danao officials hear public sentiments on planned road safety code

Members of the Danao City Council called motorists to the City Civic Center this afternoon to explain a plan to come up with a City Road Safety Code and solicit public opinion on the said proposal.

A post on the Danao City government’s Facebook page said that draft ordinance no. 013-18 or “An Ordinance Adopting the Road Safety Code of Danao City, Providing Penalties for the Violation Thereof, and Appropriating Funds for this Purpose” seeks to strengthen the city’s road safety policies, road crash investigation and data collection.

“Ang Road Safety Code muhatag og basehan aron kanunayng ma-audit ang maintenance sa mga kadalanan, installation sa road traffic signs ug mas gipasayon nga agianan sa mga pedestrians, persons with disabilities, cyclists ug motorcyclists,”said the city’s FB post.

Discussions during the public hearing also included the need to impose vehicle speed limit, vehicular road limit, and other road safety rules.

“Ang Road Safety Code sa Danao usa sa mga pipilang lakang sa pamunoan aron mas mapalambo pa ang dakbayan ug mahatagab og himug-atan ang siguridad sa mga motorista og sa mga pedestrians,” said the city’s FB post.

The public hearing was organized by the council’s committees on laws, rules and privileges; good governance and public ethics; and public safety and human rights.

It was attended mostly by drivers of Public Utility Vehicles (PUVS).

After the public hearing city officials and participants were made to view an exhibit that was set up as part of the city’s “World Day of Remembrance” of the different traffic accidents which happened within its jurisdiction.

Enlarged pictures on the rescue of traffic accident victims were placed on one corner of the civic center for public viewing.

“Ang dakbayan mupamatuod karong hapon sa commitment niini sa paghatag og ‘safer roads’ para sa mga Danawanon ug mga katawhan nga magbaybay sa kadalanan sa Danao,” said the city’s FB post.