Cebu City skate park soon to rise near Fort San Pedro

Cebuano skateboarding enthusiasts will soon have their own park where they can practice their stunts.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena led early today the groundbreaking of the Cebu City Skate Park in a city-owned lot located behind the Fort San Pedro.

The ceremony was timed with the 102nd birthday celebration of his father, the late Senator Sergio “Serging” Osmeña Jr.

Mayor Osmeña was joined by his sister, Ma. Victoria “Minnie” Osmeña, and Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo during the groundbreaking ceremony held at 7 a.m. today.

Minnie donated P5 million to fund for the construction of the skate park.

Also present were Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal and Councilors Margarita Osmeña, Eugenio Gabuya Jr., Alvin Arcilla, Joel Garganera, Dave Tumulak, and Mary Ann de los Santos, and Sanguniang Kabataan Federation chairperson Jessica Resch.