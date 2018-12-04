Number of internet users in PH steadily rising–survey

The number of internet users in the country has increased, the latest Social Weather Station (SWS) survey released on Tuesday showed.

The SWS survey, conducted from September 15-23, 2018, disclosed that 41 percent of adult Filipinos are internet users. This is a notch higher than the 40 percent recorded in the previous period in June 2018.

According to SWS, the proportion of Filipino adults who uses the internet “has been steadily increasing” since SWS first conducted a survey regarding the matter in June 2006, which showed 8 percent of Filipinos are internet users.

“It initially ranged from 11% to 19% from September 2007 to December 2011, then from 23% to 32% from March 2012 to December 2015,” SWS said.

By April 2016, SWS noted that the proportion of internet users was consistently at 34 percent or above.

The September 2018 survey was fielded using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults, 18 years old and above nationwide.

The sample includes 600 in Balance Luzon, and 300 each in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

It has sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The pollster said that it presented respondents with the question:

“KAYO PO BA AY NAG-OONLINE UPANG MAKAPAG-INTERNET O MAKAPAGPADALA AT MAKATANGGAP NG MGA EMAIL? Gumagamit ng internet; hindi gumagamit ng internet.

(Do you ever go online to access the internet, or the World Wide Web, or send and receive email? Uses the Internet; Does not use the Internet).